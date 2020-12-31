Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.45

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $114.39, with a volume of 32409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.15.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,079. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

