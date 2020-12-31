Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.62. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 2,010 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.56 million and a P/E ratio of 0.50.

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

