International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lifted to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICAGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 252,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

