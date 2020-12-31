International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.86. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.13. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

