Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.84 and last traded at $67.61. Approximately 1,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28.

