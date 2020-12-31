Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.24 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 3,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXMV)

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.