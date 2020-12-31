Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $64.38. Approximately 2,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.