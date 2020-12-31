Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $64.38. 2,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

