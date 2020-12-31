Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered Investar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of ISTR opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Investar has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 43.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $824,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.