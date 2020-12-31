Investors Purchase High Volume of Tactile Systems Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $846.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

