INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

INVO opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.09.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

