IOST Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Huobi, Coineal and Cobinhood. In the last week, IOST has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $85.37 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00297163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.16 or 0.02006914 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, BigONE, Bitkub, BitMax, Bithumb, BitMart, Kucoin, WazirX, IDEX, Cobinhood, GOPAX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bitrue, ABCC, Zebpay, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Koinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, Coineal, CoinZest, Binance, IDAX, Upbit, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

