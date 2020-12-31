iPath B S&P GSCI Crude Oil TR ETN (NYSEARCA:OILB) Shares Up 0.5%

iPath B S&P GSCI Crude Oil TR ETN (NYSEARCA:OILB) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.05. 10,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

