IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director John G. Danhakl Acquires 63,451 Shares

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IQV stock opened at $177.52 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

