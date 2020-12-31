iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.10). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,163. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $274.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,669 shares of company stock worth $14,851,062 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 74.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

