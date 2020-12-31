iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.96. Approximately 473,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 686,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.