iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.85

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.85 and last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 349558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,075,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

