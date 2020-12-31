iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Up 4.1%

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.32. 191,170 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.