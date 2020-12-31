Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,764,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,724,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

ITRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

