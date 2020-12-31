J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

