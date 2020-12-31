Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAMF opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $339,647,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,824,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

