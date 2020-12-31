Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF)’s share price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,235.80 and last traded at $3,235.80. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,857.00.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Japan Prime Realty Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,864.58.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.