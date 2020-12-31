Jarvis+ (JAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $541,112.56

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $541,112.56 and $595,183.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 172.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.
About Jarvis+
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.