Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,001. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,051,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.