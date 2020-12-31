Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rowe increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $141.58 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $9,488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,170 shares of company stock worth $71,786,761 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 303,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 51.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

