JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.