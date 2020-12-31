Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

