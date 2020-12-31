JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) & BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Financial Comparison

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JFrog and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 5 4 0 2.44 BlackLine 0 2 5 0 2.71

JFrog presently has a consensus target price of $80.71, suggesting a potential upside of 24.67%. BlackLine has a consensus target price of $109.71, suggesting a potential downside of 17.60%. Given JFrog’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than BlackLine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog N/A N/A N/A BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFrog and BlackLine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackLine $288.98 million 26.38 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -532.60

JFrog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine.

Summary

BlackLine beats JFrog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines to secure packages; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail. The company's financial close management solutions comprise Task Management that enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; Journal Entry, which allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; and Variance Analysis that monitors and automatically identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances. Its Intercompany Hub solutions consists of Intercompany Workflow, which replaces informal, ad-hoc intercompany requests, and approvals; Intercompany Processing that records an organization's intercompany transactions and posts them from a single source; and Netting and Settlement, which automatically generate a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix that shows the balance of transactions. The company also provides Compliance, is an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing; and implementation, support, and training services. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

