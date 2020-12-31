John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $45.57. 5,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

