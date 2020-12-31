Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $19,939.94 and $2,246.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

