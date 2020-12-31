JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 294,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $291.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

