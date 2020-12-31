JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $636.69 million, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.