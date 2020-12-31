JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,829 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,280,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $129.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

