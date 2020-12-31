JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 762 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quanterix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $117,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,286 shares of company stock worth $1,266,824. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

