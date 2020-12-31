Karbo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Karbo has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market cap of $516,069.02 and $72.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00547181 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,862,717 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.