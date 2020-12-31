Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 9.1%

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,050.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.67.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

