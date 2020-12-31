Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post sales of $27.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.52 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $25.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $94.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $115.06 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

