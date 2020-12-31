Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Trading Up 12.9%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

