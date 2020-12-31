Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGSPY. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.