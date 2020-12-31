Kish Bancorp (OTCMKTS:KISB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, demand, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

