Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 723 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,264% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

