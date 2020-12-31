Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KTB. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

KTB stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $13,310,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

