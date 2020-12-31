Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 29.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.