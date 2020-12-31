Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.61

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.61 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 149.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $187,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.