Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells $63,781.36 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KOSS opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Koss Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.