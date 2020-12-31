KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.03 and last traded at $39.31. 45,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 18,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

