Kryll (KRL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,378.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Kryll has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $43,378.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00295937 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.98 or 0.01974095 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

