Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 7.2%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.27. 838,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 500,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kubient in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. acquired 19,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,934.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Kubient at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

