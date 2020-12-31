Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $350,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $8,511,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

