Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. 46,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.25. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

